Saturday evening will bring some strong to severe thunderstorms

As we transition into your Saturday evening, we are tracking the development of strong to severe thunderstorms to our northwest. A few counties in northwest Mississippi outside of our coverage area have been included in a severe thunderstorm watch effective until 9pm tonight. A few of these storms may be capable of producing heavy rainfall and a few strong potentially damaging wind gusts. Heavy rainfall, lightning, perhaps some small hail and a very very low but existent threat of an isolated tornado will also be possible with storms on Saturday evening. Most of these storms will be clear of the area by the late night hours and because they have taken most of the afternoon to develop this should lead to a mainly quiet overnight period across northeast Mississippi.
Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and peaking possibly into the mid 90s. Again, we will be watching for storms to build into the area from the northwest. This could happen perhaps as soon as the first half of Sunday morning but again could hold off until the late-morning to early afternoon. This timing of when storms develop Sunday will have a big impact on how high temperatures climb on your Sunday afternoon. If showers and storms roll through later in the morning, this could limit afternoon highs to the lower 90s or maybe even upper 80s. In either event it will still be a humid day.
Next week will see temperatures on the decline dropping into the upper 80s to near 90° for some through the midweek. Scattered to isolated showers and storms should still be anticipated each day. Low temperatures could be in the upper 60s for some as well. Heat will gradually build back along with some somewhat better chances for rain and storm activies by the second half of the work week.
