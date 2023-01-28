Saturday Evening Forecast - Cloudy conditions continue with rain chances increasing for Sunday

Those cloudy conditions will continue overnight as chances of rain will increase. Tonight expect isolated showers especially off towards our western counties with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s.
Rain becomes a lot more widespread early Sunday and will last all throughout the day. Grab the umbrella and rain jacket because this is just the start of the rain-filled week ahead. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder especially with the early system, but the main threat will be rain totals with a few locations surpassing an inch. Temperatures will remain pretty consistent throughout the day peaking in the mid 50s for our high temperature.
Monday will be the driest day for the start of our work week. Still going to be dealing with plenty of cloud cover, but showers will remain isolated in nature. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and rise to the mid 50s.
After Monday, several systems will cycle through giving us several chances of rain. There will be plenty of opportunities to keep that rain gear nearby. High temperatures throughout the week will be in the upper 40s, low 50s with low temperatures sitting in the upper 30s, low 40s.