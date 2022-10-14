Saturday brings increasing clouds and maybe some rain and thunderstorms later in the day

Another day and another day filled with sunshine across our area. We continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our area on our Friday. We saw most of the high temperatures this afternoon reach into the upper 70s to middle 80s.
We will see our high pressure move out of our area as we go into our Saturday. This will allow room for another cold front to move into our area on our Saturday. We will see chances for rainfall start to gradually increase as we go into our Saturday afternoon and evening. We will see the chances remain in our area as we go into our Sunday. Some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side in a few areas. We could also see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. Our main culprits will be in the form of some large hail and some strong and gusty winds at times.
Most of this activity will clear out of our area on our Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. This will be due to the cold front pushing well off to the south of our area and allowing room for Canadian high pressure to move into our area. This Canadian high pressure will bring back into our area some clear and calm conditions as we go into next week.
We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, move into our area. We will see high temperatures and low temperatures unseasonably cool for this time of the year. We will see our high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, while most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s. A little too early for our area to see such cold temperatures. There will definitely be some frost and freeze warnings in effect for our area next week. By the way if you are wondering what the normal high and low temperatures for this time of year should be. Well, high temperatures should be in the middle 70s. While, overnight low temperatures should be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link