Saturday and Sunday will continue our warming trend across our area

Friday night is here and Friday night fever is happening all across our area. Here are some of the forecasts for our games that will be happening in our area this evening. We also, have the weather forecasts for our college games that will be happening on our Saturday.
High pressure has continued to dominate today, basically as we have seen our weather across our area over the last several days. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure for the next several days across our area. This basically means more of the same is in store for our area as we go through the next several days.
Basically, we will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area over the next several days. We will see most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees. We will warm up into the lower to middle 70s by later portions of next week. While most of our daytime high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower to middle 90s across the area over the next few days.
We will see temperatures get a little bit hotter next week as we will see some areas approach 100 degrees for the high temperature. We will see the heat index values get into the upper 90s to near 110. This will be approaching some record breaking levels of high temperatures next week.
We will see nothing as a threat from the tranquil tropics in our area for the next several days. Albeit, Fiona is churning away well to the east of our area for the next several days.
