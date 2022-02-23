Rapid warm-up for Thursday brings with it or return of some storms
Our rainy pattern continues with an influx of moisture tonight that will provide scattered showers, but with a break in the action for part of Thursday, thunderstorms once again code form by afternoon, representing just two of many storm and rain chances over the next few days.
Thursday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the 50s through 70s. Yes, that’s a wide range of temperatures where locations around BlueMountain could be low 50s and spots near Columbus into the mid-70s. Obviously, a strong front overhead makes a big difference. That front will be an activation point for showers and thunderstorms, especially afternoon and early evening on Thursday. Severe weather can’t be ruled out but it’s not exactly likely with a couple of damaging wind gusts possible but again, probably not likely. Heavy rainfall remains the biggest impact with those afternoon showers and thunderstorms the increase in coverage by evening as we have rain chances of extending to Friday.
Friday Starts with rainfall prior to Don and perhaps into the morning commute before drying out. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s for morning lows and high temperatures in the low 50s with the sky gradually clearing somewhat.
Saturday starts off dry with temperatures in the mid-30s and highs reaching the mid-40s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increased by late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. If you thunderstorms from a possible with those chances reaching a peak coverage at around 40 to 50%.
Sunday starts in the mid-30s with rain chances tapering off shortly after sunrise. We should hopefully get a little bit of clearing on Sunday but not expecting a ton of that, with high temperatures in the low 50s.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week should be either sunny or mostly sunny each day. As a result, we see a warm-up.
Monday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Tuesday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the low 60s. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.
