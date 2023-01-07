Rainy weekend ahead with a few rumbles of thunder overnight

A few isolated to scattered rain showers up in our northern counties begin our weekend. These showers will remain very light in nature and progress south throughout the day. All of the rainfall today is taking place ahead of a cold front associated with a low pressure system that is moving east. Expect rainy, gloomy conditions throughout our Saturday. Rain and clouds will keep our high temperatures in the low 60s.
Rain continues overnight as the cold front continues to move on through. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard throughout the overnight period. Low temperatures will stick around the low 50s due to the cloud cover preventing much of a drop overnight. The rain should push out by the morning time, so grab that umbrella for your early commute, but you probably won't need it by lunch. There will be leftover cloud cover, but progressively clearing throughout the day. High temperatures are still going to reach the upper 50s, low 60s.
High pressure moves in behind the cold front and should keep things dry for the early portion of our work week. There will be little differentiation in high temperatures during the week remaining constant in the upper 50s, low 60s, but low temperatures will drop back into the 30s before warming back up into the upper 40s at the latter part of our work week. Still even with the slight drop, our temperatures will remain above average for this time of year. Needless to say the wait for January-like weather will have to continue a little bit longer.