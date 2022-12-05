Rainy weather will continue for much of the week

We have a very wet pattern that is developing over the week. Monday started in the low to upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the low 60s. Showers and even a possible thunderstorm are likely much of the day for the northern half of the area in particular. Peak rain coverage reaches 70%.
Showers & storms stick around for the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Tuesday starts around 60° with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon. During the day rainfall becomes lighter and more sporadic.
Wednesday temperatures will be fairly mild to begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Rainfall should be more limited on Wednesday but still is likely for most of our area at some point across the day.
We keep at least limited rainfall chances again for next Thursday and Friday with temperatures beginning in the mid-50 to upper 50s on both days and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s, low 70s by the afternoon on Thursday, Friday only warming into the low 60s. From the rainfall this week we are expected to see anywhere from .5-4 inches of rain. Be on the lookout for flood watches and warnings as they may be needed throughout the week. While all this rain can lead to a gloomy week, it is certainly welcomed to help our current drought, with the heaviest rainfall corresponding with the strongest drought in our area.