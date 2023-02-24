Rainy weather today with much cooler conditions

Happy Friday! Friday comes with a mix of weather. Some will see rain today, on and off with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler to the Northwest and warmer to the Southeast. All together we will be cooler than we have been the past few days.
The cooler weather doesn't last long though we will start to warm back up for the weekend. Saturday we will see more rain starting even for the early morning. Showers will continue through the day. Temperatures will get to the mid 60s tomorrow. Sunday warming to the middle 70s. Some showers for Sunday but mostly dry.
The work week starts off with some rain. Monday morning looks a bit more overcast with some rainfall for the early morning commuters. The rain looks to push out by mid day afternoon with some of the clouds clearing as well. Temperatures warm to the 70s.
Tuesday is mostly sunny with rain free conditions. Wednesday starts off with mostly dry weather with rain moving in late in the day. That rain continues into Thursday. Temperautres still looking warm through the extended forecast.