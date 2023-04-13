Rainy weather moves back in today with some storms possible

We will see some low pressure work its way northward from The Gulf of Mexico. This will bring some decent chances for some rain and scattered thunderstorms through the day. There could be some stronger thunderstorms for the afternoon. An isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out of the question in the afternoon or evening.
Friday is mostly dry, but a shower is still possible though mostly for the morning. And we will still be partly to mostly cloudy earlier in the day. The sun comes out by the afternoon and temperatures warm to the upper 70s.
We will see another round of rain and thunderstorms that could be hefty at times with more low pressure moving into our area on our Saturday. We could see some severe weather with this as well. We will see more high pressure move back into our area on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine filled skies back into our weather forecast for the late weekend and into early portions of next week.