Rainy weather for Saturday before a drop in temperatures this weekend
Another Saturday cold front has big implications for your weekend forecast. Warm weather before the front arrives Saturday and a significant drop in those temperatures once it arrives, and for your Sunday. Of course, as it moves through the area rain chances ratchet up including the potential for perhaps a few thunderstorms.
A very mild beginning to Saturday with temperatures starting in the mid-60s. A strong front arrives during the day bringing dropping temperatures, but the arrival should be later than last weekend, allowing us to make it into the 70s by mid-day before that front arrives. High temperatures could reach as warm as the mid-70s around the Golden Triangle and low 70s in North Mississippi. Showers and a few storms are likely along the front with the coverage peaking at around 50 to maybe 60%. Most storms will be well below severe limits. The greatest chance for rainfall will be mid-day, and into the afternoon, though a few predawn thunderstorms are possible near the Alabama state line and into Alabama. There is a severe weather risk down in South Mississippi, but I’m not terribly impressed with that for our area.
Temperatures will start in the upper 30s for early Sunday morning, Sunday size make it into the upper 40s (that’s it) by Sunday afternoon. A few light showers are possible early in the day, especially south and east of the Natchez Trace, but we expect that coverage of rainfall to be less than 20% predawn primarily.
Monday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s with a mix of clouds and a little bit of sun. Rain chances do increase a little bit by late in the day, south and east, but most of us should stay dry. I’m putting us at 20 to 30% on that rain coverage, do not all our projections produce even anything, so I’m not terribly impressed with this chance at this point, but we will update that through the weekend.
Tuesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. 60 should return by the latter part of next week with rain chances increasing a little bit as we were closer to next Friday.
