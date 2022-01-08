Rainy end of the Weekend to a Clear start to the Work Week

We will see some southerly and warmer winds on Saturday evening and into our Sunday. Temps on Sunday will be reaching the low 60s around noon and dropping from there.
The drop in temps is due to a cold front that will move into our area on Sunday. All of this will give us some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms back into our forecast by that time period. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. The farthest south reaches of our area will see the best chances for a few heavier thunderstorms at times. This system will be moved out of our area by late Sunday night.
More high pressure will build into our area on our Sunday evening and into our Monday. This will dry out our area once again. We will see some pretty cold conditions move back into our area. Monday morning temps will start in the low 30s, and only reach the mid to upper 40s. Our roller coaster temperature ride for daytime highs and overnight lows, will continue for at least the next several days.
