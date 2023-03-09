Rainy conditions continue today with mild temperatures

Thursday will be an even rainier day. Needing the umbrella and rain jacket again; we will continue to see some off and on chances for some rain and thunderstorms, some on the heavy and hefty side. Temperatures only getting into the low 60s. Today's rain will continue through the evening/overnight and into early Friday morning.
We will see a little bit of a break from later portions of our Friday and into our Saturday. This bit of a break will be due to some high pressure moving back into our area.
More rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for our Sunday. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will once again be on the hefty side at times.
We start to dry out next week with more sunshine. Temperatures stay fairly mild into the next work week. Temperatures in the 50s and low 60s with drier weather.