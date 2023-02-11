Rainy Back Half of Saturday before a Dry, Mild Super Bowl Sunday

After starting off dry, the majority of NE MS is now seeing rain for the back half of our Saturday. Heading into overnight, the rain is expected to head out rather quickly with high pressure and clear skies returning for our Super Bowl Sunday.
Lows will start off in the mid 30s on Sunday, but will eventually warm back up into the upper 50s for our afternoon highs. No rain is expected for Sunday and it will be a pleasant day to get out and enjoy the sunshine before rain chances return into the week.
Looking ahead to the next work week, it is looking to be a warm one with active weather. We will start Monday off with dry conditions and temperatures in the low 60s, but rain chances move back in by Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday are looking to reach even higher, into the low 70s. Wednesday night into Thursday is looking to be our next chance for possible severe weather. More details about timing and impacts will come as we get closer to the time of this system moving in. Keep checking back as we update this into the week.