Rainy and muggy start to the day with much cooler weather this afternoon

Wednesday is going to be a rainy day for a lot of folks. Make sure you have the rain gear handy as you step out the door. Starting for your morning commute we're going to be seeing some showers and thunderstorms pushing through the area with a little bit more low pressure and a front.
That front continues to bring more showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon some could be stronger to severe with some gusty winds. Temperatures because the clouds in the rain will only warm for some into the upper 70s some will make it into the low to middle 80s.
Thursday will be much drier for many but still some showers and storms possible. Temperatures will start to warm up as we are heading towards the end of your work week into the middle and upper 80s. We are seeing drier conditions as we are heading into the upcoming weekend with temperatures back in the upper 80s to low 90s.
