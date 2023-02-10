Rain will be back in our forecast for our Saturday

High pressure has dominated our weather forecast for a few days. This has given our area some dry weather for the last few days.
We will see a little bit of low pressure build back into our area as we go into the overnight hours and into our Saturday. This will give us a chance for some isolated to scattered showers. We will be close to getting some snowfall, however it will mostly be on the liquid side when it comes to the showers. However, an isolated area or two with some snowflakes in the mix of the rain cannot be ruled out with this system.
By later on Saturday evening we will see some high pressure move back into our neck of the woods. This will clear out our skies and we will be once again in fair shape as we go through our Sunday and Monday. Albeit, a little bit on the cooler side compared to the last few days.
More low pressure systems moves back into our area on Tuesday and another area later on Wednesday evening and into our Thursday. Both low pressure systems will give us some chances for some rain and thunderstorms. However, the latest information points toward the latter event being a better producer of some thunderstorms that could be on the heavy and hefty side at times. All modes of severe weather could be possible with this secondary system. So, stay tuned to the latest weather information which we will update as warranted with this event that we are expecting next week.