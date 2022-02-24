Rain through early Friday as cooler temperatures spread further south
Yet another rain chance materializes late Thursday night and early Friday. Luckily, they should not be as heavy as previous flooding rainfall that we have had, but The front it is associated with will continue to bring cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.
Friday starts in the mid-30s with highs struggling to make it into the upper 40s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and 30/40s in the afternoon. Most of the rain chances should be overnight leading in the early Friday morning, as we should dry out by dawn, even though we should have some wet roadways that slow down your morning commute.
Saturday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures only in the middle to lower 40s. Isolated showers remain possible on Saturday, but the heavier rainfall arrives later in the day by Saturday night. We don’t expect much meaningful moisture during the day Saturday, but it’s enough to hold those temperatures down.
Sunday starts in the upper 30s with showers in the early morning. High temperatures Sunday reach the lower 50s and it should be mostly cloudy skies.
Next week looks to be fairly dry with gradually increasing temperatures. Monday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures near 60 in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching your 70°.
Thursday is the first day we start to question the warming trend. We have a divergence in our projections, one taking us to the middle to upper 70s and the other dropping significantly with a Front. At this point, neither has precipitation chances with that front, so I’m trending a little warmer, keeping us in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs by Thursday.
