Rain returns with a big drop in temperatures this weekend
Rainfall returns for Friday night and is extremely plentiful over the next week or more. While Saturday will start fairly mild, an afternoon drop in temperatures begins a much cooler phase of the weekend.
Saturday will have morning temperatures in the low 60s, possibly reaching our peak temperature before noon time. Rain is likely prior to dawn and through early morning, but as a cold front slides through it will diminish by mid-morning. Highs might reach the mid-60s for the Golden Triangle but it’s likely cooler for almost everyone else.
The temperature starts in the mid-30s for Sunday morning reaching the upper 40s by afternoon. Isolated showers begin late in the day Sunday and into Sunday night.
Monday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching nearly 60°. Showers are likely much of the day for the northern half of the area in particular. Peak rain coverage reaches 60 to 70%.
Tuesday starts around 60° with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon. A few more thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday with rain coverage reaching 70% of the area. At this point, it looks more like moderate to heavy rainfall as opposed to severe weather though a few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. It does not look like it’s going to be anything like what we had this week.
Next Wednesday temperatures will be fairly mild to begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Rainfall should be more limited on Wednesday but still is likely.
We keep at least limited rainfall chances again for next Thursday and Friday with temperatures beginning in the mid-50s on both days and high temperatures reaching the 60s by the afternoon.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link