Rain returns Saturday but at least part of the weekend will be dry

Most of the forecast remains close to what we expect for this time of year but still a little cooler than we have been recently with multiple chances to pick up rainfall and possibly thunderstorms.
Saturday starts off cool with temperatures around the freezing point. As clouds increase, moisture from the Gulf increases, and rain chances increase through the day. Most of the day, most the rainfall should stay to our south, but late in the afternoon sun starts creeping into locations south of US 82. High temperatures make it into the mid 50s. By evening rainfall becomes widespread and while a few rumbles of thunder could mix in, nothing strong is likely.
Most of Sunday’s rainfall will occur predawn. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to begin the day. Highs by afternoon should be in the low 50s, with perhaps a few wrap-around light showers. Cloud cover should remain widespread.
Monday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. We should hopefully be partly cloudy with at least a little bit of sunshine on Monday.
Our ring chances return Tuesday late in the day with thunderstorms possible into the night. Temperatures likely start in the mid-30s, with high temperatures making it into the mid-50s by afternoon. The primary severe weather threat for Tuesday should be to our south. Fuel looks to be limited, but we will see if things progress as we get closer, because the upper-level pattern is conducive for storms if fuel becomes more realized.
Wednesday predawn will have rainfall, with rain gradually ending as we go into the day. Temperatures start in the low 40s with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 40s and are mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions.
We should dry out and clear out and cool off for Thursday with temperatures starting in the low 30s and high temperatures reaching only the upper 40s. We are back into the low 30s to begin next Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s.