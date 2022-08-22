Rain moves in today and sticks around for a few days

A cold front will be moving into our area today then stalling out for much of the work week. This will result in an increased chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms for the start of our week. A few of the showers and thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
All of this activity over the next several days will alter our high and low temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s and at times will increase into the low 90s. Along with that, low temperatures will teeter right around 70 degrees. Depending on where exactly this stalled front sets up, will depend on who sees the greatest amount of rainfall.
Right now, that looks to be our South Western counties from the Golden Triangle region down into Attala county. This region could see 2-3 inches over the next week.
We start to dry out and warm back into the upper 80s low 90s towards the end of the week and into the weekend.
