Rain moves back in this morning and some storms could be severe

June 13, 2023
Severe weather risk for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Rain moves back in this morning, so we have scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Some of this rain today could be heavy or severe. The strongest storms will be late morning to early afternoon. All forms of severe weather are possible today, but the main impacts are wind and hail. Temperatures stay cool today only getting into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tornado risk for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Large hail risk for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Wind damage risk for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Overnight into Wednesday we will have more storms; late in the day Wednesday we have another round. This rain could be heavy or severe again. All forms of severe weather are possible today, but the main impacts are wind and hail.

Severe weather risk for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Tornado risk for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Wind damage risk for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Large hail risk for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Some showers and thunderstorms still ongoing through the rest of the week so grab the rain gear, but these storms don't look as strong. Temperatures will be warming back up to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week.

