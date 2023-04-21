Rain moves back in for Friday

This morning we will see some low pressure move into our area. Some places will see rain for the morning, but more will see some showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. We will see some of the rainfall and thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Some of the afternoon thunderstorms could be on the stronger to severe side. Most are under a severe weather risk.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week. Temperatures this weekend are in the 60s and low 70s. Morning temperatures for Sunday will drop to the low 40s. So, no frost, however very close call for some folks.. Looking at next week temperatures remain below average as we see some rain move back in late on Monday.