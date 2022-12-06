Rain is sticking around today with warmer weather

Showers & storms stick around through much of the week. Tuesday started around the upper 60s with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon. During the day rainfall becomes lighter and more sporadic. Wednesday temperatures will be fairly mild to begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Rainfall will continue on Wednesday and is still likely for most of our area at some point across the day. Thursday is pretty much the same, showers with warmer temperatures.
We keep limited rainfall chances again for Friday with temperatures beginning in the mid-50 to upper 50s and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. From the rainfall this week we are expected to see anywhere from 1-5 inches of rain. While all this rain can lead to a gloomy week, it is certainly welcomed to help our current drought, with the heaviest rainfall corresponding with the strongest drought in our area.