Rain Expected Late Overnight

Above average temperatures highlighted our Sunday. Warm temperatures were not the only concern as the dew points were high as well resulting in muggy, sticky-feeling air. Luckily, conditions have remained dry in our area through the weekend. Overnight, there will not be much relief from the sticky-feeling air with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. The only relief that we may have is in the form of scattered showers with moderate rainfall in the late overnight/early morning time frame.
Rain should clear out early on in the day leaving behind some passing clouds for the start of the week. Keep the rain gear handy as we do have the chance for isolated showers throughout the day, but the majority of us should stay dry. Temperatures will once again be warm reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Expect the typical warm, muggy day we have been experiencing the past couple of days.
This trend of warm, muggy days will be consistent throughout the entirety of this week. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 80s each day with overnight lows only dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Along with that sticky feeling air, scattered showers will be constant over our area this week. This will be a very "summer-like" pattern regarding the pop-up nature of these rain showers. The predictability of precipitation and timing is extremely low. Expect significant adjustments to rainfall coverage and timing as additional information comes in.