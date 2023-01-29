Rain continues overnight with gloomy conditions to start week

The gloomy, rainy day continues this evening as the cold front pushes through our area. Any evening plans will definitely need an umbrella and rain jacket paired with it. Temperatures will not change much heading overnight only dropping into the upper 40s, low 50s.
Lingering showers clear out early into our Monday morning with cloud cover remaining prominent throughout the day. This will cause temperatures to not alter too much, only rising into the mid 50s for our afternoon high. Showers will return towards the late afternoon/early evening, but will remain isolated in nature.
Tuesday will not see sunshine either as those gloomy skies stick around. The day will start out much cooler in the mid to upper 30s. There is a chance for a wintry mix for areas north and west of our viewing area. For now this shouldn't reach us with our temperatures remaining above freezing, but we will continue to monitor this as we get closer. Temperatures again do not rise too much, only reaching the mid 40s. Scattered showers remain possible all throughout the day with the best chance occurring towards the afternoon.
Wednesday gives another chance of rain for our area with areas north and west once again getting a wintry mix. This should stay out of our area as temperatures will be just above freezing in the mid 30s. That rain will stick around all day and give us steady moderate rainfall throughout. High temperatures are still going to be below average in the mid to upper 40s.
The rain continues into Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will be on the rise nearing back into the 50s. The main thing to know this week is make sure you know where your umbrella is.
Dry weather and a little bit of sunshine returns heading into next weekend.