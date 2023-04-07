Rain continues for the start of the weekend

We are starting off with rainy conditions once again. So make sure you have your rain gear. Temperatures started off cooler this morning in the 40s and 50s for most. We continue to see clouds and rain on and off so temperatures won't warm up much for the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 50s and low 60s. This is close to 10 degrees below where we should be.
This rain continues overnight and into Saturday. Saturday morning we are seeing a few light, scattered showers. Very cloudy and cool again, lows in the low 50s. Clouds stick around through most of the day with the rain starting to move out for the afternoon.
Sunday is starting out cool as well so if you head out early make sure to have the jacket. We will see more sunshine on Sunday and temperatures will warm back to the low 70s. Sunny skies continue for the first half of the week and temperatures steadily climb back to the upper 70s and low 80s.