Rain continues for our Saturday Evening

Rain will prevail for our Saturday evening. As we headed further into the evening around 8 pm to 11 pm we could see few heavier pockets of thunderstorms within Northeast Mississippi. Nothing severe, just a few stronger storms moving through with this system. Along with the abundance of rainfall, this low pressure system is also bringing us strong wind gusts. It's not inconceivable to have a couple of wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, but the main threat for severe weather will be down in central and southern Mississippi.
With cooler air moving into the region, temperatures will eventually drop into the low 50's by early Sunday morning. With cloud cover sticking around, it will be a struggle to exceed the upper 50's to maybe very low 60's Sunday afternoon.
Monday will provide us some drier weather along with the start of the day Tuesday. By late Tuesday afternoon, rain chances start to increase and thunderstorms become likely. That thunderstorm could include some severe thunderstorms. The timing remains split between our two main projections at this point, one targeting late Tuesday and the other targeting Wednesday. Still, it looks like there could be enough ingredients in place to allow some damaging winds and we can't rule out tornadoes at this time. We will re-evaluate this through the weekend as the data gets better.
