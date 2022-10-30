Rain clears out today leaving cloudy, but dry conditions for Halloween

Spotty showers will remain into our early evening along with cloud cover sticking around after the showers pass. Temperatures will not drop much, only into the upper 50's overnight due to the cloud cover sticking around.
We will see much calmer times as we go into our work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.
That being said, your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be pleasant and dry. Highs will be consistent into the low 70s and temps will drop into the low 60's and upper 50's for trick-or-treating that evening.
As for the rest of the work week, high temps will be climbing once again. By mid-week we will be seeing highs in the mid 70s and then upper 70s by the end of our work week. Rain does return to the forecast as we go into next weekend.
