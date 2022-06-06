Rain chances return for some going into the work week

Rain and humid conditions will be the story for our work week. For Monday temperatures will start out warmer in the low 70s and will reach the low 90s by the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms will be back for the latter half of the day and mostly for our counties that are on the Mississippi, Tennessee state line. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail.
Rain chances will be limited as we start our work week and not everyone will see rain. However, as we get into the latter part of the week and into the weekend rain chances become more predominant. Temperatures will stay in the 90s throughout the week with heat index values flirting with the 100's by Wednesday. The rain will give us a chance to cool down as we will return to a high in the upper 80s by next weekend.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link