Rain chances return for Saturday

Plenty of showers and storms moved across the area this afternoon. These storms cooled things off for some making for more bearable temperatures, but for others, the hot and muggy air still made an appearance. Fortunately for all of us, we will be cooling off heading into the evening and rain chances will be on the decline. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
The start of our weekend will have a few morning showers with some providing a rumble of thunder or two. There will be a brief break with some drier air before another chance of rain moves in toward the afternoon. A few storms may contain heavy rainfall and a few strong wind gusts. Temperatures are dependent on the positioning of these storms similar to how it was today. Temperatures could vary from bearable and all the way into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be even higher reaching up to 110 degrees resulting in heat advisories/warnings for a few of us. Again, it all depends on the positioning of the rainfall.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday with temperatures peaking into the mid 90s, but rain chances should be much lower. We may see an isolated shower or two in the early morning time, but will not be as likely as Saturday's chances. These showers could be on the heavy side at times.
Next week will see temperatures on the decline dropping into the upper 80s for some as early as midweek. Low temperatures could be in the upper 60s for some as well. Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible each day so make sure to have that umbrella close by.