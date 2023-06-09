Rain Chances Increase Heading into the Weekend

Dry air has been relatively consistent to end our work week. This is a result of high pressure remaining over our area. This dry air will stick around this evening and into our early Saturday morning with a few passing clouds overnight. Overnight temperatures are still expected to be in the low to mid 60s.
Unfortunately, that dry air does not last long as moisture does return to our area early tomorrow morning. This will cause a much more humid feel to our air for Saturday. Rain will also move back into the forecast as a warm front pushes through our area. There could be a few strong storms with this system that have the potential of producing strong winds and small hail. Majority of us should just be dealing with heavy rain as the main threat with this system. The timing for these storms will be late Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s with a few low 90s expected for some locations even through the possible rainfall.
Sunday sees another batch of rain move through the area. A few strong storms are expected with this system as well, once again with the main threats being strong wind and large hail. This system is associated with a cold front pushing through the area. The timing of this event will be Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s for us despite the rainfall.
The thing we can look forward to is a slight cool down once this cold front passes. High temperatures to start next week will be in the low to mid 80s and low temperatures will be back in the low 60s. Along with cooler temperatures, slightly drier air will also move in on the back side of this cold front. It will be a nice break from the hot and humid days we typically get this time of year.