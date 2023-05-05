Rain chances hang over the weekend but should allow for plenty of dry patches
After a rainy Friday, the weekend forecast could include rain chances on both days but at least a portion of both days will be dry.
A warm front moving through the area signifies a transition to a more humid and late spring pattern with showers and thunderstorms possible in some form or fashion almost every day in the next week.
This weekend has the threat of showers and storms each day, but indications are more dry than wet, especially for Saturday. Temperatures start Saturday in the low 60s with highs reaching the low 80s by afternoon. Saturday is interesting because based on the latest data it looks like a good chunk of the day should be dry with increasing sun for the afternoon. Sometimes that will yield a few extra showers and thunderstorms trying to pop up, but in general, most of our projections keep most of Saturday dry.
Most indications have the rain chances increasing by late Saturday night, especially near the Tennessee state line and far northeast Mississippi. Showers and thunderstorms could expand through the area by early morning Sunday. Sunday starts off with temperatures in the mid-60s with highs reaching the mid-80s by afternoon. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances could continue into portions of Sunday, but I’m not sure I would be canceling plans based on that thought at this point. Have an indoor plan for outdoor events, but there’s more than a decent chance quite a few of us stay dry for most, but probably not all day.
Monday starts in the mid-60s with high temperatures reaching the low 80s by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Monday covering 50 to 60% of the area. Tuesday should be marginally drier with temperatures starting in the mid-60s and highs reaching the mid-80s by afternoon because of some additional sunshine.
Wednesday looks to be the warmest of this stretch with a more limited rain chance at only around 20% coverage. High temperatures Wednesday reached the upper 80s.
Reach out to start to get more organized once again by late next week with temperatures starting mid-60s in reaching the mid-80s for both Thursday and Friday. I will go 40% on the rain coverage for both days, but the predictability in this sort of blocking pattern remains very low.
To the point of the “blocking pattern“ which we are in, typically the predictability of precipitation and timing is extremely low. That holds true with this pattern, so expect significant adjustments to rainfall coverage and timing as additional information comes in. In many ways this is a very summerlike pattern, which is a good thing because that means a severe weather risk remains low, at least as far as a sort of organized or widespread severe weather is concerned.