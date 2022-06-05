Rain Chances for Every Day of our Next Work Week

Rain and humid conditions will be the story for our next work week. For Monday temperatures will start out warmer in the upper 60s and will reach the low 90s by the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms will be back for the latter half of the day and mostly for our counties that are on the Mississippi, Tennessee state line.
Rain chances will be limited as we start our work week and not everyone will see rain. However, as we get into the latter part of the week and into the weekend rain chances become more predominant with chances for thunderstorms that could bring isolated wind and heavy rain threats. Temperatures will stay in the 90s throughout the week with heat index values flirting with the 100's by Wednesday. The rain will give us a chance to cool down as we will return to a high in the upper 80s by next weekend.
Newly names Tropical storm system Alex, that greatly impacted the southern tip of Florida, has now made its way into the Atlantic. Unfortunately for Miami, where Ole Miss is currently playing regional finals, showers and storms will continue into the week. This will most likely prompt game delays for Monday afternoon. However, us here in Northeast Mississippi, won't receive any impacts.
