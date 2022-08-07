Rain Chances continue and increase for our Week Ahead

This typical summer weather pattern we are currently in with humid conditions and afternoon storms will continue for Monday. Highs will once again reach the mid 90s with heat index values in the 100-105 degree range. Showers and storms will help to cool things down briefly as they will increase into the afternoon. Like the previous days, most activity will be south of the Golden Triangle and along the Mississippi and Alabama state line.
The best chance for widespread rainfall will be well into our work week. This is due to the approaching cold front slowly trying to move into our area. As this front moves in from the North and West, it will drive our rain chances up Tuesday and Wednesday. The rainfall is needed with the entire viewing area still being under some level of drought. There is also a chance we will see cooler temperatures move into our area, with highs mid week in the upper 80s.
Next weekend could bring a chance for some drier conditions, with temperatures warming back up into the low 90s. Lows will be slightly cooler, dipping into the upper 60s.
