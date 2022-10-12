Rain chances and a severe weather threat for the afternoon and evening

Wednesday morning brings in a few showers, nothing widespread or heavy through much of the day. But maybe needing the umbrella or rain jacket just in case you run into any rain. We will see a cold front move into our area in the evening. This front will give our area a somewhat decent chance for some showers and even some scattered thunderstorms at times. We will see some of the rainfall a bit on the heavy side for the late afternoon and evening. We will see some of the thunderstorms at times get a little on the hefty side. We will see the main severe weather culprit with these thunderstorms in the form of some strong and gusty winds. Even a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the mix of things.

This will not be a drought buster and/or end the fire danger in our area, however it will be a good step in a good direction. For those that don't see as much rain for the rest of the week we will see lower humidity and breezy weather so that could increase the fire weather risk.

Temperatures still warm into the 80s today but after the front pushes through temperatures will drop into the 70s for the remainder of the work week. Back around average for the weekend with another front pushing through late weekend. This will cool temperatures down into the low 70s and even 60s for afternoon highs next work week.