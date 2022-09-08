Rain and thunderstorms will return into our weather forecast for Friday

We saw a nice, however pretty warm day today on our Thursday across the area. High pressure has moved into our area to dominate our weather for today and this evening only. Most of our high temperatures today reached well into the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. We did see plenty of sunshine as the rule.
High pressure will keep our area on the dry side through our early Friday morning. As we go through our day on our Friday, a front that moved through our area yesterday will do the following, this front will move back northward and some low pressure will join it. This combo will give our area some more good chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Friday afternoon and all the way through the upcoming weekend. There will be the potential once again for some heavy rainfall at time and some hefty thunderstorms at times with this weather set up. The main culprit for the hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times.
Most of the activity will gradually clear out of our area by Sunday night and into our Monday. This will be due to the passage of a cold front. This cold front will dry us out and may bring into our area a little bit of a taste of fall during our late Summer, as some overnight lows will be well down into the 50s.
