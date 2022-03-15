Rain and thunderstorms will be likely on our Tuesday

An area of low pressure will pass just to the south of our area today and into our overnight. This already has given our areas some rainfall overnight over portions of our area. We will see more chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms as we go through the day today and into our overnight hours. The heaviest and strongest thunderstorms will stay to the south of our area. However, an isolated heavy thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question in our area.
High pressure will move into our area on our Wednesday. This will clear our skies out for a few days.
However, another bit of low pressure and an associated frontal system will move into our area later on Thursday. This will bring into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms on Thursday night and into our Friday. We will see a few heavy and hefty thunderstorms in the mix of things during this time period.
