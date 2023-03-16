Rain and thunderstorms move in overnight and into our Friday

Portions of our area have a Freeze Watch in effect for tomorrow night and into our Saturday. This will be something coming up for this weekend for most of our area.
For now we have to watch out for some immediate changes to our weather forecast. We have seen a streak of good weather over the last several days. All of this was due to the dominance of high pressure.
Well, as we go into our overnight and into our Friday we will introduce some low pressure and associated fronts. This will bring to our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Most of the strong to severe thunderstorms today have been to the west and southwest of our area. This will continue to be the trend as we go into the overnight hours.
We will see the best potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms to our south on our Friday. Albeit, we will still see some pretty good areas of rain, that may be heavy at times. We will also see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the mix of things.
After the frontal passage on Friday, we will see much colder temperatures once again move into our area due to the dominance of some more Canadian high pressure. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s. We will once again see some risk to the pets, pipes, people and plants.
However, we do foresee a little bit of a warm up by middle portions of next week. We also do foresee another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area.