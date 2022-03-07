Rain and thunderstorms likely on our Monday

Rain and thunderstorms were the rule during the morning hours across Mississippi and Western Alabama. There were some strong thunderstorms, however most of the severe weather stayed just to the north and west of our area. Rainfall will linger in our weather forecast for this afternoon and into the early evening. However, all of the severe weather will be to the east and northeast of our area as we go through the afternoon and early evening hours. We have cooled our temperatures off this afternoon, behind the passage of the cold front. We will continue to see temperatures continue to gradually fall as we go into the overnight hours.
Canadian high pressure will try to build into our area as we go into the overnight hours and into our Tuesday. However, some low pressure developing to the south of our area on Tuesday, will keep some good chances for some rainfall in our area through our Tuesday night into our Wednesday morning. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times during this time period.
High pressure will definitely build into our area later portions of our Wednesday. This will clear our skies out gradually on our Wednesday and pretty much stay fine and dandy until Thursday afternoon and evening.
By our Thursday afternoon and evening, yet another frontal system will work its way back into our weather forecast. This will give our area another chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the activity at times will be on the heavy and hefty side.
By Friday late afternoon and into the evening hours, we will see this aforementioned frontal system move out of our area pretty rapidly. This will allow some more Canadian high pressure to build into our area. This will clear out our skies once again and we will see some nice dry conditions and some pretty chilly temperatures, both for our daytime high temperatures and for our overnight low temperatures.
Be weather aware over most of this upcoming work week, because we are in for some major ups and downs with temperatures and sky conditions. You gotta love the month of March.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link