Rain and thunderstorms keep active Tuesday and later this week

We have seen our share of a variety of weather over the last several days and our Monday certainly was not an exception to the rule. We have seen some patchy rainfall and thunderstorms, some of which were on the heavy and hefty side at times. We did see some minor wind damage over portions of our area due to the strong to severe thunderstorms we have seen at times. We otherwise saw some very hot and humid conditions, that prompted some heat advisories for some of the folks in our area.
We will continue to see this pattern in our area over the next several days. This means we will still see some of the heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms at times. We will otherwise still continue to see some hot and humid conditions at times.
All of this has been due to a front that has been lingering in our area. along with some bits and pieces of low pressure that have been moving through our area at times. This aforementioned front and low pressure will linger in our area for most of the next several days and hence the lingering of some rain and thunderstorms in our area at times.