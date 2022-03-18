Rain and thunderstorms give way to variable cloudiness on our Friday

A frontal system will work its way through our area today. We have already seen some heavy rainfall and some briefly hefty thunderstorms across our are this morning. We will continue to see some rain, heavy at times. We will continue to see some thunderstorms at times that will be on the hefty side at times. Most of the activity will push out of the area by later this morning, however some isolated thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon hours.
We will see some lingering showers into our overnight hours. We will see variable cloudiness as the rule for our Saturday, as high pressure pushes into our area. We will see most of the skies clear out as we go into our Sunday due to this high pressure dominated weather.
As we go into our next work week, we will see a transition of high pressure dominated weather into some more low pressure dominated weather between our Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be a very rainy and stormy day across our area. We will see the potential for some heavy rainfall at times and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. We will see all modes of severe weather possible. So please be weather alert for today and also as we go into early to middle portions of next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link