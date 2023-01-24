Rain and thunderstorms for this evening and then lots of clouds and blustery on Wednesday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&