Rain and thunderstorm back in our forecast for Saturday night and Sunday morning

High pressure has moved back into our area to dominate our weather forecast for only a short amount of time. We have seen sunny skies today after the cloud cover cleared out and most of the high temperatures this afternoon ranged from the upper 50s to middle 60s across our area. We will see high pressure dominate our weather overnight and into our Saturday. This may give our area a little bit of frost for the overnight hours as we will stay on the clear and calm side. The best bet for some frosty conditions will be north and east of the Tupelo area.
We will see some more low pressure push back into our area as we go into our Saturday evening and into our Sunday morning. This will give our area some more rain and thunderstorms at times during this time period. We may see a few of the areas of rainfall on the heavy side at times. We may see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times during this time period.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area on our Sunday afternoon and evening. This will allow our skies to clear out for several days. We also may see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have not seen in several weeks. We could see overnight lows down into the 20s and 30s and that could give our plants that have blossomed some problems.