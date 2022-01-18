Rain and storms return Wednesday before another big temperature drop
Wednesday is another day of transition: the warmest day of the workweek with the biggest drop in temperatures by evening. At the collision of those two moments lies a cold front that will bring about showers and thunderstorms may be a few that are heavy to strong.
Temperature start Wednesday in the mid-40s reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek and the warmth accompanies more moisture which will fuel thunderstorms. While showers are possible off/on in the morning and early afternoon, rain chances increase by late afternoon and evening as a front moves into the area. That cold front will bring about perhaps a few stronger storms with wind gusts being the main potential impact, but we don’t expect to have a lot of those reports. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but it is greater to the south as this is not likely to be a high-end event as far as severe weather is concerned.
As Wednesday’s system is moving out, temperatures will drop rapidly to near/below freezing by early Thursday morning. It’s not inconceivable that with a little bit of lingering moisture that we could see a brief wintry mix late Wednesday night or Prete on Thursday. At this point, though, it does look like things are a little out of sync for that being an issue. Temperatures will start in the low 30s Thursday morning reaching only the mid-30s to upper 30s by afternoon.
Friday starts in the 20s, perhaps low 20s with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s by afternoon. We should remain mostly clear as the day progresses, Friday.
Your weekend looks dry for both Saturday and Sunday, and likely into Monday of next week. Saturday starts in the low 20s with high temperatures reaching the low 40s. Sunday starts in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s, and Monday starts in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. All three days, we are forecasting temperatures to remain below normal for this time of the year.
Our next nearest rain chance arrives by Tuesday of next week, so that could be centered just south of our area leaving us mainly dry. One thing is for sure, with the exception of this Wednesday (1/19/22) The next week is well below normal for this time of the year.
