Rain and some isolated thunderstorms back in our forecast for Thursday

We have seen a nice streak of high pressure dominated weather over the last several days. We have seen some abundant sunshine and temperatures that have warmed up very nicely.
Well, all this is about to change on our Thursday. We will see some low pressure work its way northward from The Gulf of Mexico. This will bring some decent chances for some rain and scattered thunderstorms in the mix of things. There could be some stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things too. An isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out of the question on our Thursday afternoon or evening.
We will see another round of rain and thunderstorms that could be hefty at times with more low pressure moving into our area on our Saturday.
We will see more high pressure move back into our area on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine filled skies back into our weather forecast for the late weekend and into early portions of next week.