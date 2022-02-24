Rain and even some thunderstorms in the forecast for our Thursday

A frontal system will linger in our area today and into the overnight hours. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some scattered thunderstorms at times today and into the overnight hours. There will be some heavy rainfall in the mix of things at times, however it does not look like we will see severe weather from this system for today and into the overnight hours.
We will see a brief lull in our weather forecast for most of our Friday. However, a little bit of low pressure on our Friday night and into our Saturday, will give our area some more scattered to patchy rain in our weather forecast during that time period.
By Sunday, we will see high pressure move back into our area. This high pressure will clear the skies out and keep our area in good shape for most of next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link