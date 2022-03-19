Quiet Weekend but storms return Tuesday...

Dry for the weekend, but the severe weather threat is increasing for next week.
Highs will hit the low 70s for Sunday, and the weekend is expected to be dry as we change the season in the spring, and look ahead toward a severe weather chance for this coming Tuesday.
For the start of our Sunday lows will be in the upper 30s. High temperatures making it into the low to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Spring begins Sunday, and the warm-up continues into Monday. Temperatures Monday start in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the low 70s. Monday will be different in terms of sunshine however, and we will see an increase in cloud cover through the day.
Forecast once again gets stormy by Tuesday into Wednesday as a system we’ve been tracking since last week continues to look ripe for severe weather. Storms are likely to the west of us early in the day, it could spill into our area, but our primary risk for severe weather likely occurs in the afternoon and evening Tuesday. The potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are solidifying for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Flooding is also a possibility with this system, with localized areas seeing up anywhere between 3-5 inches.
At this point, we sit as a level three out of five severe weather risk, and it’s not inconceivable that if everything goes the wrong way, we could be upgraded beyond that by the time the system arrives. In a lot of ways, it looks like our first true severe weather threat of 2022. Tuesday morning temperature should start near the 60° point with high temperatures reaching to near 70 and possibly the mid-70s. I expect it to be a breezy day as well.
Pre-dawn Wednesday, storms will continue and should exit during the morning. Temperatures start Wednesday in the upper 50s and lower 60s reaching the lower 70s.
We should be dry for Thursday and Friday, temperatures for morning lows should be in the mid-40s with high temperatures near the 60° point. It could trend cooler depending on the strength of Tuesday’s storm system and that will become clearer over the weekend.
