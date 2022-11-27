Quiet Few Days before Strong to possibly Severe Storms arrive on Tuesday

An abundance of cloud cover and gusty conditions will be the story for the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be on the decline as we head into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's.
For Monday, clouds should clear out throughout the day giving us pockets of sunshine for Monday and high temperatures in the low 60's. Monday will provide us some drier weather along with at least the start of the day Tuesday.
By late Tuesday afternoon things begin to shift, rain chances start to increase and thunderstorms become likely. That thunderstorm threat could include some strong to severe thunderstorms. Again, these showers and storms will be starting in the afternoon and continue to be present until the early hours of Wednesday. The main area for severe weather, which is currently in an Enhanced risk (3/5), is sitting just to our west, clipping a few of our counties, including Grenada, Yalobusha and Lafayette. Still, strong wind gusts, localized heavy rainfall and possibly a few tornadoes are all threats moving forward. Keep checking back for the latest timing and impacts as we get closer to time.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link