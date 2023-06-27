 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Pretty hot on Wednesday, however very hot temperatures are coming soon to our area

Very hot temperatures will gradually build into our area and Wednesday is no exception

A few isolated thunderstorms will bring some relief from the bigtime heat for a few folks

Not much in the way of heat advisories today across our area. However, heat is building into our area bigtime soon and very soon.

Heat advisories and heat warnings will be the weather story for most of this week and maybe off and on for the next few weeks. We are now in a very Summer pattern across our area. We will see some of the hottest weather of the season so far in our area over the next few weeks. We will see temperatures get past 100 degrees at times and we will see the heat index at times well above 110 degrees. So, please be careful as you go out and about.

We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.

