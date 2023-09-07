Plenty of sunshine today with cooler weather on the way

A cold front this morning moved through the area, we will see much drier and cooler air move back into our area. We will see plenty of sunshine from our Thursday and through the weekend.
We will see most of the high temperatures through the time period stay in the 80s to near 90 degrees with lower humidity and heat index values as the rule. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s with some 50s in the mix at times.
We don't have any more rain chances until part of next work week, so for any weekend plans outside it is going to be very nice with mild temperatures.