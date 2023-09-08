Plenty of sunshine for Saturday

We have seen another good looking day today across our area. We just saw a few thin clouds due to some low pressure off to the southwest of our area. All of this good weather has been due to some high pressure that dominates our weather across the area.
For the most part, high pressure will build into our area as we go through the next day or so. We will see some nice high temperatures over the next several days staying in the 80s and with low humidity values. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s with some of the normally cooler spots dropping off down into the 50s. We will see generally mostly clear skies for the most part over the next several days.
We will see a cold front or two move into our area next week. This will bring some slight chances for some showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms back into our weather forecast. At this point in time, it looks like nothing major will be expected.
By the way, The Tropics continue to be active. We will see Lee stay as a very strong hurricane in the next few days. Its future is most likely to stay off the east coast of the United States. Most models agree on that. Albeit, a few models do show the system moving toward the Northeastern United States. Also, Margo will keep churning away just to the east of Lee. We will keep our eyes on it over the next several days too.